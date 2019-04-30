Welfare chief visits Wan Chai

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong (left) tours therapeutic bathing facilities at Po Leung Kuk Wan Chai Home for the Elderly & Day Care Centre for the Elderly.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong inspected pre-school rehabilitation and elderly services in Wan Chai today.

Dr Law first went to Hong Kong Christian Service Morrison Hill Child Development Centre to visit children with special needs.

The Government has regularised on-site pre-school rehabilitation services to provide training for children with special needs at 710 kindergartens or kindergarten and child care centres.

Dr Law noted the number of service places has increased from 3,000 under the pilot scheme to the current 5,000, and it will be further increased to 7,000 in the 2019-20 school year.

He then visited Po Leung Kuk Wan Chai Home for the Elderly & Day Care Centre for the Elderly to learn more about the Pilot Scheme on Residential Care Service Voucher for the Elderly.

Dr Law also met District Councillors.