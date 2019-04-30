Extradition law scrutiny urged

Secretary for Security John Lee today urged the Legislative Council to start the process of scrutinising proposed amendments to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance and the Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Ordinance.

The Bills Committee on Fugitive Offenders & Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2019 held its second meeting this morning, but did not elect a chairman or vice-chairman.

Speaking to the media at LegCo, Mr Lee expressed disappointment and regret.

He said: “For legislators who have different opinions it is best to express all these opinions in the Bills Committee so that they can make proposals, or at the end of the day they can also make amendments to the government proposal.

“There are a lot of things that should be done in the Bills Committee so that the due process can proceed so as to address the two purposes we have all along been explaining that the bill wants to achieve.”

The Government will do its best to ensure the legislative process will be completed before the end of this LegCo year, he added.

“I sincerely urge the Legislative Council and the Bills Committee to start the process of scrutinising the bill, and discussing and exchanging opinions with the government team.”