Anti-voyeurism offences proposed

The Law Reform Commission proposed to introduce new offences to tackle voyeurism and non-consensual upskirt-photography.

The commission made the recommendations in its report on voyeurism and non-consensual upskirt-photography released today.

The report recommends that a specific offence of voyeurism should be introduced along the lines of section 67 of the English Sexual Offences Act 2003 to criminalise acts of non-consensual observation or visual recording of another person for a sexual purpose.

It also recommends that a specific offence of non-consensual upskirt-photography should be introduced along the lines of the newly added section 67A of the English Sexual Offences Act 2003.

It said the act of non-consensual upskirt-photography should be outlawed irrespective of its purpose.

The commission noted that a catch-all provision would also have the advantage of criminalising acts of non-consensual upskirt-photography which are committed by people under the employment of a third party and may do so for the purpose of obtaining a monetary return rather than for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification or for humiliating, alarming or distressing the victim.

It added there should be an additional offence to criminalise an act of non-consensual upskirt-photography done for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, while the catch-all provision would be a statutory alternative offence if the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification cannot be proved at trial.

The new offence of non-consensual upskirt-photography should cover any place, it said.

