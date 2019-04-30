Gov't will listen to lawmakers

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today said the Government will attentively listen to lawmakers’ opinions on the proposed amendments to the extradition law.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam said the Government has taken quite a bit of time to come up with the legislative proposals.

“This is a very complicated matter so the policy team in the Security Bureau and the legal team in the Department of Justice have been working very hard to study our domestic legislation, to look at overseas jurisdictions’ practice before they present these proposals to the public and to the Legislative Council.”

She said the Bills Committee is the best platform to debate details of the bill and urged lawmakers to begin scrutinising it as soon as possible.

“We will listen very attentively to what the members have to say on the content of the bill and if there are good suggestions, practical proposals that could allay the fears and anxiety of some members of the public, but at the same time achieve the two objectives of this legislative exercise, then we would certainly follow up on that score.”

The Security Bureau will write back to the Taiwan side in a day or two to discuss matters relating to the Taiwan murder case suspect, Mrs Lam added.