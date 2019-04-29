Vetting of extradition law urged

Chief Executive Carrie Lam called on legislators to commence the vetting of proposed amendments for the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance and the Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Ordinance as soon as possible.

Mrs Lam made the comments after the suspect in the Taiwan homicide case was jailed today by Hong Kong’s High Court over money laundering charges.

She said the suspect may be released from prison in October and therefore, there is an urgency to pass laws that allow the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government to surrender him to Taiwan.

She expressed hope that the bill could be passed before the Legislative Council’s summer recess.

“I realised at the very outset that this is not an easy task. It is going to be controversial and contentious. And that’s why we have taken up this task with very serious attention, very comprehensive analysis before we present the legislative amendments to the Legislative Council.”

On yesterday’s public procession, Mrs Lam said Hong Kong is a free society and the HKSAR Government respects the expression of opinions by Hong Kong people in an orderly manner.

“We are always willing to listen to opinions in Hong Kong and see whether we could do more, explain more to allay those concerns and anxieties.

“At the end of the day, we have to ask ourselves whether we will continue to tolerate this loophole in our system in the return of fugitive offenders, to the extent that we will be making Hong Kong a haven for all those offenders of serious crimes all over the world.

“So we remain very convinced and committed to doing this not easy task and I hope that we will have the support of society, and the understanding and co-operation of members of the Legislative Council.”