Nicholas Yang visits Sai Kung

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang (second left) inspects an energy-efficient building product during a visit to Sai Kung District.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang today toured a company specialising in energy-efficient building products and visited a secondary school in Sai Kung.

Mr Yang first toured the manufacturing plant of an energy-efficient building products company in Tseung Kwan O Industrial Estate.

The company uses plastic extrusion technology in insulating products for doors, windows and facades.

He was then briefed on the development progress of the Data Technology Hub (DT Hub) and the Advanced Manufacturing Centre (AMC) by representatives of the Science & Technology Parks Corporation.

The DT Hub will provide purpose-designed infrastructure for the data technology and telecommunications services industry, while the AMC will foster smart production and advanced assembly of high value-added manufacturing industries.

The two projects are being developed to promote re-industrialisation.

Mr Yang then visited QualiEd College and toured its laboratory to get a grasp of students’ innovation and technology learning experiences.

The college is a participating school of the Enriched IT Activities Programme, introduced to secondary schools in 2015-16.

The Office of the Government Chief Information Officer has subsidised more than 140 secondary schools to organise information technology-related extra-curricular activities for inspiring students’ interest and creativity in this field.

Mr Yang said: "Hong Kong has been vigorously developing I&T in recent years and thirsting for talent. Given the encouraging responses, we decided to go further and expand the programme. We will launch a $500 million IT Innovation Lab in Secondary Schools initiative so as to nurture more new I&T talent.”

He also met Sai Kung District Councillors to discuss I&T and district issues.