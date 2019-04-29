Acting CE praises eco-achievers

Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung speaks at the 2018 Hong Kong Awards for Environmental Excellence presentation ceremony.

Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung today presented awards to the winners of the 2018 Hong Kong Awards for Environmental Excellence to commend their green management practices and contributions to environmental protection.

The awards commended organisations in 15 different sectors for their outstanding environmental performance.

Entries reached a record of 1,959, a more than fivefold increase over 2008 when the awards were launched.

Forty-seven organisations won gold, silver or bronze awards this year, and 161 received merit certificates.

To commend company management and employees for their dedication in enhancing the environmental performance, seven awardees were selected under the new Outstanding Green Achiever Commendation Scheme, and to encourage event organisers to adopt environmental practices and reduce waste, 14 events were honoured as Green Outdoor Events.

At the ceremony, Mr Cheung said Hong Kong could no longer remain aloof from the issue of climate change.

"The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has introduced a number of initiatives to drive Hong Kong’s low-carbon transformation, including encouraging power companies to replace coal-fired electricity generation units by cleaner energy units, introducing a Feed-in tariff in the private sector, and providing support and facilitation measures for those participating in renewable energy development.

“The Government has also spearheaded renewable energy development and actively promoted building energy-saving programmes.”

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong also attended the ceremony.

Click here for information.