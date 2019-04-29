HZMB toll-free for Labour Day

Small passenger vehicles can use the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) for free from May 1 to 4, the Transport Department announced today.

According to the HZMB Authority's notification, small passenger vehicles travelling to the Zhuhai or Macau Ports via the bridge’s Toll Plaza will not be required to pay the RMB150 toll during the four-day period, the department said.

Small passenger vehicles are private cars and hire cars with a maximum of seven seats, including the driver's seat.

The department reminded motorists that their cars must possess a valid HZMB private car regular quota and licences and permits issued by the three governments, or have completed registration for the HZMB Macau Port Park-&-Ride Scheme and obtained a valid permit.