Job-shadowing applications open

Secondary 4 to 6 students in the 2018-19 academic year are invited to apply for the Be a Government Official for a Day programme 2019 - Chief Executive and Principal Officials edition.

The programme, to be held in July and August, will give priority to pupils studying the Diploma of Secondary Education curriculum.

Selected students will be given the opportunity to shadow a senior government official on the job for a day to gain a better understanding of the Government’s operations.

Being the second phase of the programme, the Chief Executive, Principal Officials, Under Secretaries, Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Departments will participate.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung noted that during this Easter holiday, 46 students participated in the first phase as job shadows, directly interacting with 23 Under Secretaries, Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Departments.

The second phase will involve more senior government officials, he added.

“This highlights the determination of the current-term Government to connect with young people. It also underlines the importance that the Government attaches to directly interacting and communicating with our next generation.”

The completed application forms and school recommendations should be sent to lifebuddies@cso.gov.hk on or before May 20.

Click here for details.