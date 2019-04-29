CE attends horticultural expo in BJ

Chief Executive Carrie Lam tours the Hong Kong Garden at the 2019 Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today attended the opening ceremony of the 2019 Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in the capital.

She also toured the Hong Kong Garden and other gardens.

Themed “Live Green, Live Better”, the exhibition will be held in Yanqing District of Beijing from April 29 to October 7.

The expo covers an area of 503 hectares with multiple exhibition areas.

The Hong Kong Garden, located in the Chinese Garden Exhibition Zone, has an area of about 2,000 sq m.

With the theme of “City of Contrast”, the Hong Kong Garden reflects the city’s contrasting urban and rural settings and raises people’s awareness on urban greening.

The Hong Kong Garden mainly comprises the Architectural Pavilion, the Artistic Feature Wall and the Horticultural Garden.

The steel-frame architectural feature and the intersecting greenery showcase the contrast of the hyper-dense cityscape and urban greening in Hong Kong.

The Artistic Feature Wall expresses Hong Kong’s unique cityscape abstractly, enabling visitors to learn more about the iconic buildings in the city.

The project is co-ordinated by The Home Affairs Bureau , while the Architectural Services Department led the planning and construction, and the Leisure & Cultural Services Department provided seasonal flowers for planting and display.