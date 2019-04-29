HK Games open

Former Hong Kong Cycling Team member Wong Kam-po led athletes of the 18 districts to boost enthusiam of the Hong Kong Games.

Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung announces the official opening of the Seventh Hong Kong Games.

The Seventh Hong Kong Games opened today at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung announced the official opening of the games.

At the opening ceremony, Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah said the biennial event provides a platform for competition and exchanges between athletes.

It also enhances communication and fosters friendship among the 18 districts and promotes sports culture in the community.

The games can also identify young athletes with potential for further training to become elite athletes in future, Mr Lau added.

Athletes from the 18 districts will contest competitions in athletics, badminton, basketball, futsal, swimming, table tennis, tennis and volleyball.

Mainland olympic gold medallists Wei Qiuyue (women's volleyball) and Wang Zhen (men’s race walking), Hong Kong elite athletes Sarah Lee and Au Chun-ming lit the cauldron of the games.

The ceremony also featured performances by cheering teams, dragon and lion dances, a grand dance show, demonstrations of artistic gymnastics, rope skipping, basketball and tai chi.

Held until May 26 at Leisure & Cultural Services Department venues, the competitions are open to the public for viewing.