Junior Police Call open day held

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung (centre) and Commissioner of Police Lo Wai-chung (left) tour an exhibition at the launching ceremony of the Junior Police Call 45th Anniversary Open Day.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today officiated at the launching ceremony of the Junior Police Call 45th Anniversary Open Day at JPC@Pat Heung, which drew more than 4,000 visitors.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Cheung praised the Junior Police Call as a key player in mobilising youth development and its initiatives echoed the Government’s youth policy.

He added that since its opening in 2017, JPC@Pat Heung has provided leadership and personal growth training to over 40,000 local and ethnic minority youths.

Part of the Hong Kong Police Force 175th Anniversary celebrations, the open day treated visitors to a joint counter terrorism exercise, Police Band and Police Dog Unit performances, a display of special Police vehicles and uniforms from different eras, exhibitions and game booths.

Visitors also took part in activities such as ziplining, a rope course, mini-Police uniform photographing, laser gun shooting and horse riding to experience the services and facilities of JPC@Pat Heung.

Additionally, the JPC History Museum officially opened today, presenting the development of JPC with a 13-metre interactive wall.