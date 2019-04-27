CE attends women's session

Mrs Lam (right) takes a picture with World Bank Chief Executive Officer Kristalina Georgieva (left) and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde (centre) at the second Belt & Road Forum for International Cooperation .

Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks at a sharing session organised by the All-China Women’s Federation in Beijing.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today delivered a speech at an exchange session organised by the All-China Women’s Federation and met the Palace Museum’s new Director Wang Xudong in Beijing.

Continuing her visit to the capital, Mrs Lam gave a speech at the exchange session in the morning, and answered questions from the 300 participants.

She told leaders and staff of the federation, female university students and grassroots women’s representatives, the vision and actions of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.

The Chief Executive also introduced the HKSAR’s unique advantage under “one country, two systems” and its strengths.

Mrs Lam pointed out that the city will actively participate in the Belt & Road Initiative and the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

She shared her experience in participating in the second Belt & Road Forum for International Cooperation in the last two days and spoke about promoting the Greater Bay Area in Japan with Guangdong and Macau leaders in early April.

The Chief Executive also briefed the participants on women’s education, employment and public office appointments in Hong Kong, as well as the support and family-friendly measures implemented by the current-term HKSAR Government.

Mrs Lam met the federation’s President Shen Yueyue after the exchange session and attended a lunch hosted by Ms Shen.

During her meeting with the Palace Museum’s new Director Wang Xudong in the afternoon, Mrs Lam said she looked forward to the museum’s continuous support for the establishment of the Hong Kong Palace Museum.

She also hoped the Palace Museum will continue collaborating with the Leisure & Cultural Services Department to launch more projects on heritage conservation, research, exhibitions and education.

Mrs Lam invited Mr Wang to visit Hong Kong to learn about the city’s latest development in arts and culture. She also met the museum’s retired Director Shan Jixiang earlier to thank him for his support for Hong Kong during his seven-year tenure.

Accompanied by Hong Kong delegates, the Chief Executive attended the opening ceremony and the high-level meetings of the forum yesterday.

She also went to a welcome dinner hosted by President Xi Jinping and his wife for state leaders and senior officials with Financial Secretary Paul Chan and Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau.

In the last two days, Mrs Lam met a number of participating leaders of the central ministries, regional governments and international organisations.