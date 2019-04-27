Fest held to promote reading

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung tours the pop-up library at the 2019 World Book Day Fest - Towards a Reading City: Folktaleoscope event.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung today officiated at a reading promotion event which drew 2,500 school heads, teachers, students and their parents.

The 2019 World Book Day Fest - Towards a Reading City: Folktaleoscope event was organised by the Standing Committee on Language Education & Research and the Education Bureau at SKH Holy Trinity Church Secondary School.

Themed “Folktaleoscope”, the event aimed to boost reading culture in the city and nurture students’ interest in reading.

Speaking at its the opening ceremony, Mr Yeung said the bureau has been promoting reading in secondary and primary schools as well as kindergartens through diverse and multi-pronged approaches, while joining with all stakeholders to promote a reading culture across the community and build Hong Kong into a reading city.

Young people from different backgrounds shared their reading experiences, while secondary school students shared the joy of reading folktales through storytelling or drama performances at “Folktales Alfresco”.

There were also language game booths, a language orienteering challenge, a book exhibition and a pop-up library set up by the Hong Kong Public Library.

Additionally, schools, government and non-governmental organisations shared their experiences in reading promotion.

Details of the reading promotion activities are available on the HKPL's website and its newly launched "Reading is Joyful" Facebook page and Instagram page.