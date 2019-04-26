People, pets share HK parks

The Users’ Code for Inclusive Park for Pets helps to keep the parks clean and safe.

What better way to spend your leisure time than by going to the park with your family? For many people, their pet is a family member too, but there are some areas that are off limits to them. Man’s best friend can now enjoy running around more parks under a one-year trial scheme that enables the use of park facilities by different users in an inclusive environment.

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department currently manages 49 venues with a pet garden - an area generally set up in a designated area of the park. In recent years, the department has received a number of requests from the public to open up the parks in entirety for them to visit with pets. In response, it launched the Trial Scheme of Inclusive Park for Pets in January, under which six suitable parks were selected from various districts to be opened up for pets.

The parks are: Victoria Peak Garden in Central & Western District, Tong Yam Street Hillside Sitting-out Area in Sham Shui Po, Kai Tak Runway Park in Kowloon City, Shing Mun River Promenade Garden No. 3 in Sha Tin, Wang Yip Street South Rest Garden in Yuen Long and Tai Wo Hau Road Playground in Kwai Tsing.

Dog-friendly areas

“There is a large grassy area here for the dogs to run and play in. We do not have to worry about them being hit by cars. Pet parks are not big enough and some owners need to walk their dogs by the road which is quite dangerous,” said dog owner Carol, who welcomed the scheme.

Leisure & Cultural Services Department Chief Leisure Manager Horman Chan noted the department has made every effort to provide more facilities at the parks to cater for the needs of dog owners.

“As these parks are not specifically designed for use by pets, additional dog excreta collection bins have been provided and cleansing efforts have been stepped up.”

One park visitor said his children go to the park to play with the dogs as pets are not allowed in the building where they live.

“The kids actually enjoy it. We think it is fine just for them to get in touch with dogs,” he said.

Pet etiquette

To keep the parks clean and safe, the department has issued the Users’ Code for Inclusive Park for Pets. The rules include: keeping dogs on a leash, keeping pets under proper control and effectively restrained from causing nuisance or danger to other people and pets, preventing the pets from fouling indiscriminately in the park, and keeping the environment clean and hygienic.

Pet owner Mr Poon found the rules reasonable and easy to follow.

“We want to keep the environment clean for all park users, so that our pets are always welcome in the park,” he said.

The scheme has received positive feedback since its launch in January. Park facilities are improving for owners and their pets, and the department plans to add game facilities for their four-legged friends.

It will review the effectiveness of the trial scheme one year after its implementation to consider whether to provide an Inclusive Park for Pets in more districts.