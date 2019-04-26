6.68m holiday travellers forecast

The Immigration Department expected 6.68 million passengers will pass through Hong Kong's checkpoints during the Labour Day festive period.

The department estimated about 82% or 5.48 million passengers will pass through land boundary control points.

Inbound passengers using land boundary control points will peak on May 1, with 595,000 people expected. The number of outbound passengers on May 4 will reach 543,000.

Lo Wu Control Point will be the busiest, with a daily average of 263,000 passengers expected.

The daily average passenger forecasts for Lok Ma Chau Spur Line and Shenzhen Bay control points are 185,000 and 146,000.

The department will operate extra clearance counters and kiosks to cope with the heavy traffic. More security guards will be deployed for crowd control.

The department, Police, Customs and the Mass Transit Railway Corporation will set up a joint command centre at Lo Wu Control Point to make necessary arrangements.