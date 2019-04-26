93k private flats projected

The Transport & Housing Bureau estimated some 93,000 private flats will be available in the next three to four years.

Releasing the figures today, the bureau said there were 9,000 unsold units in completed projects at the end of March.

Excluding those pre-sold by developers, there were 62,000 units being built. There were also 22,000 units from disposed sites where construction can start any time.

This year’s first quarter saw 2,300 flats under construction and 1,000 units completed, the bureau added.