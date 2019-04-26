Gov't, medical groups meet

The meeting with representatives of medical groups tonight to discuss public healthcare manpower issues is constructive and very harmonious, Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan said.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Prof Chan said it was first held in March to discuss and resolve the problem of manpower shortage.

At today's meeting, participants considered the Medical Council's proposals on how to relax the assessment period for overseas doctors who return to Hong Kong to work under limited registration.

She said: “Our principle is to give an equal treatment, that is not a discriminatory treatment, to all doctors working at different parties, namely Hospital Authority, the Department of Health and the two universities.

“The second principle is to provide incentives to attract people to come back. The more relaxed the proposal, the better it is.”

Apart from issues relating to specialists, today's meeting also explored ways to attract intermediate-level doctors and fresh graduates to work in Hong Hong, as well as ways to streamline the existing limited registration system application procedures, she added.