HK joins Belt-Road forum

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (front row, centre) and Hong Kong delegates attend the second Belt & Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today led a high-level Hong Kong Special Administrative Region delegation to partake in the second Belt & Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing.

Comprising senior government officials and members of Hong Kong’s various sectors, the delegation attended the CEO Conference and thematic forums on a wide range of topics.

Mrs Lam addressed the opening sessions of two thematic forums.

She highlighted Hong Kong's strategic geographic location as a bi-directional gateway connecting the Mainland and other Belt & Road countries, and the high degree of autonomy it enjoys under "one country, two systems".

Noting Hong Kong has rich experience in city management, the Chief Executive said it is prepared to share its knowledge and expertise with the Belt & Road counterparts to contribute to people-to-people connectivity.

These unique advantages position Hong Kong well to play a pivotal role in enhancing international and regional co-operation in the context of the Belt & Road Initiative, she added.

On financial connectivity, Mrs Lam said with its deep capital market, as one of the region’s largest bond markets and as the world’s biggest offshore renminbi centre, Hong Kong is a one-stop destination of choice to serve as a premier financial and risk management centre for the Belt & Road's big-ticket projects.

Mrs Lam also spoke at a dedicated session themed "Belt & Road: Hong Kong IN".

Six panelists from Hong Kong shared their insights on the city’s position as the Belt & Road hub in many aspects, such as finance and investment, legal and dispute resolution services, business and trade, professional services and capacity building, and cultural exchange.

Speaking to the media after the thematic forums, Mrs Lam said the Hong Kong delegation’s involvement in the event was extensive.

This reflected the Central Government fully supports Hong Kong’s active participation in the Belt & Road Initiative, she added.