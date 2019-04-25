HK a prime Belt-Road platform

Chief Executive Carrie Lam

Hong Kong is not only one of the most competitive cities in the world, but also a multicultural city in the heart of Asia. Under the unique "one country, two systems" principle and enjoying unique strengths and advantages, we are a key link and a prime platform for the Belt & Road. For the past few years, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has been playing the roles of facilitator and promoter in taking forward the Belt & Road Initiative, and we are pleased that various sectors in Hong Kong are all very enthusiastic to join this challenging and worthy cause.

Today's session will be moderated by Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Limited Chairperson Laura Cha and joined by six delegates from Hong Kong who are among the most accomplished in their respective sectors. Over the next 40 minutes, they will share their insights on our city's position as the Belt & Road hub in many aspects - ranging from finance and investment, legal and dispute resolution services, business and trade, professional services and capacity building to cultural exchange - as well as on how to leverage Hong Kong's strengths and advantages in professional services and international expertise in enhancing regional co-operation. In short, today's session will shed light on how Hong Kong can contribute to the Belt & Road, and hopefully will give you an extra boost of confidence in partnering with Hong Kong.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the organisers of this thematic forum - the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the People's Government of Beijing Municipality. My thanks also go to ministries and departments that have rendered us strong assistance, in particular the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Development & Reform Commission, the Ministry of Commerce, and the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office of the State Council.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam gave these remarks at the dedicated session on Hong Kong themed "Belt & Road: Hong Kong IN" at the thematic forum on sub-national co-operation of the second Belt & Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing on April 25.