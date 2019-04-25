Customs to recruit inspectors

Customs will recruit about 90 probationary inspectors from April 26 to May 7.

This is the first round of the inspector recruitment exercise after Customs obtained accreditation approval from the Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic & Vocational Qualifications last December to include its induction programmes for inspectors and customs officers in the Qualifications Register.

Customs inspectors will be mainly tasked with leading and executing law enforcement actions relating to revenue protection and collection, anti-narcotics and anti-smuggling, as well as intellectual property rights protection.

The selection process will start in mid-June. Candidates appointed will have to undergo a 24-week residential training programme.

Upon completion, they will be awarded a Professional Diploma in Customs Management for Inspectors at Qualifications Framework Level 5, which is pitched at the same framework level as a local Bachelor's Degree.

