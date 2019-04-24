FS meets Mainland official

Financial Secretary Paul Chan met China Securities Regulatory Commission Chairman Yi Huiman in Beijing today to boost Hong Kong-Mainland co-operation.

Mr Chan thanked the commission for its support in consolidating and raising Hong Kong's status as international financial centre and global offshore renminbi business hub.

He briefed Mr Yi on the latest developments of the city's economic situation and its financial industry, in particular the Government’s efforts in maintaining financial security and stability.

Both sides expressed the hope to enhance the development of the mutual market access schemes and include more investment products under the schemes.