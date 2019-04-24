Bureau chiefs conclude visit

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip (fifth left) meets representatives of Hong Kong organisations and students living in Zhejiang.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau (third left) tries out services available at WeDoctor in Hangzhou.

Alibaba Group Executive Chairman Jack Ma (right) greets Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang (left) at the group’s Hangzhou headquarters.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip, Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang and Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau wrapped up the duty visit to major cities in the Yangtze River Delta Region with lawmakers today.

They visited the Alibaba Group headquarters in Hangzhou to learn about its development of e-commerce, intelligent logistics and financial inclusion systems.

They were briefed on the group’s traffic management system which combines artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and big data technologies.

They also exchanged views with the group’s Executive Chairman Jack Ma and senior staff members on the use of big data in improving city management.

In the afternoon, the delegation met Hong Kong people working and living in Zhejiang to understand more about their life in the province.

The delegation then toured the Hangzhou Hi-tech Industry Development Zone and visited a company specialising in ocean energy application technologies.

Their last stop was WeDoctor, a company that has set up an online platform linking the information systems of hospitals in the country’s different provinces and provides online medical consultation services to clients.

Concluding the trip, Mr Nip said the four-day visit covered major development areas in Shanghai and Hangzhou, including innovation and technology, culture and conservation, education, financial services and tourism.

He said the visit enhanced lawmakers' knowledge and understanding of the developments and opportunities in the Yangtze River Delta Region.

Hong Kong and the delta region can seize the development opportunities by enhancing co-operation, he added.