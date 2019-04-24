Welfare cases dip 0.3%

April 24, 2019

The overall Comprehensive Social Security Assistance caseload dropped to 224,603 in March, down 0.3% on February, the Social Welfare Department announced today.

          

The total number of recipients stood at 319,801.

          

Low-earnings cases fell 2% to 3,422.

 

Both unemployment cases and old age cases decreased 0.4% to 11,696 and 141,280.

 

Permanent disability cases dropped 0.3% to 16,621 while single parent cases fell 0.2% to 24,382 cases.

 

Ill health cases remained at 23,043.

