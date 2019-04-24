Edward Yau meets Tourism Minister

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau (third left) meets Minister of Culture & Tourism Luo Shugang (second right) in Beijing.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau met Minister of Culture & Tourism Luo Shugang in Beijing today to explore strengthening tourism co-operation between Hong Kong and the Mainland.

Updating Mr Luo on Hong Kong's latest tourism developments, Mr Yau thanked the Ministry of Culture & Tourism for its support of the city's tourism industry, including the ministry's presence at the Hong Kong International Tourism Convention last December and its promotion of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area tourism development, as well as co-operation in regulating the Mainland and Hong Kong tourism markets.





"Hong Kong, with its rich tourism resources and well-established transport infrastructure, can take up the role of the international travel hub of the Greater Bay Area, attracting more foreign visitors to travel to the region via Hong Kong and facilitating the overall tourism development in the region.

“To further strengthen our role as the tourism hub, we look forward to launching more facilitating immigration policies or measures for the travel trade of Hong Kong to help them open up business opportunities."

Mr Yau added the Tourism Federation of Cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area was jointly established by the tourism authorities of Hong Kong and 10 other bay area cities in 2017 to strengthen tourism co-operation and promotion, as well as enhance regulation amongst them.