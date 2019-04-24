‘All must abide by the law’: CE

Hong Kong is a society where the rule of law is always upheld, and both the Government and the public must respect and strictly abide by the law, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today.

Making the statement ahead of the court sentencing on the Occupy Central case, Mrs Lam told reporters that the Government would, as always, respect the court’s decision.

She reiterated that prosecution decisions are made by the Department of Justice in accordance with the law and the Prosecution Code, after Police investigations are completed.

Mrs Lam said the department’s Prosecutions Division works free from any interference and she will not comment on how they do their job.

The Chief Executive noted the Government fully respects freedom of speech, assembly and the right to take part in public processions, and the Occupy Central case has not affected such rights.