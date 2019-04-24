HK set for Belt-Road forum

The Hong Kong delegation to the Belt & Road Forum for International Cooperation this year is larger and has a higher level of participation than that of 2017, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today.

Mrs Lam is leading a delegation to attend the second Belt & Road Forum for International Cooperation and the 2019 Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in the capital.

Speaking to reporters at the airport before departing for Beijing, the Chief Executive said she is grateful the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government was invited to participate in these two events.

She noted the delegation comprises members of the business and professional services sectors, as well as academics and people involved in youth organisations.

Mrs Lam said while she will participate and deliver opening keynote addresses in the thematic forums on financial connectivity and regional co-operation at the Belt & Road forum, other delegation members will also have the opportunity to take part in the thematic forums.

She added that the Mainland authorities will arrange for a Hong Kong session at one of thematic forums for the delegation to speak about Hong Kong’s participation in and contribution to the Belt & Road Initiative.

Mrs Lam also noted that the Hong Kong Garden at the International Horticultural Exhibition has been set up by the Architectural Services Department and she hopes visitors will appreciate its design.