R&D funding scheme opens

The Mainland-Hong Kong Joint Funding Scheme is inviting proposals for applied research and development (R&D) projects jointly conducted by both sides under the two specific themes of biotechnology and artificial intelligence.

The Innovation & Technology Commission (ITC) launched the scheme today to further enhance R&D collaboration between Hong Kong and the Mainland.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has collaborated with Guangdong and Shenzhen to fund R&D projects since 2004 and 2005.

To encourage further collaboration between Hong Kong and various Mainland provinces, the Innovation & Technology Bureau signed an agreement with the Ministry of Science & Technology (MOST) in September 2018 to launch a new joint funding scheme and set out its framework and modus operandi.

Applications for the scheme must be submitted simultaneously by the Hong Kong and the Mainland institutions to the ITC and MOST respectively, and the R&D work must be conducted in both places.

The ITC and MOST will provide funding to the Hong Kong and the Mainland applicant organisations, and monitor project progress according to their own requirements.

The application deadline is June 12.

Click here for details.