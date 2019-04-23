Bureau chiefs visit Hangzhou

Mr Lau (left), Mr Yang (second left), Mr Nip (third left) and lawmakers meet CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee Secretary Che Jun (right) to exchange views.

The delegation visits the Hangzhou Public Service Center to learn about a one-stop government service.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip (first row, second right), Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau (second row, second right), Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang (third row, second right) and lawmakers take the high-speed railway to Hangzhou.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip, Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang and Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau continued the duty visit to the Yangtze River Delta Region with lawmakers today.

They attended a seminar organised by the Shanghai Municipal Development & Reform Commission to learn about the latest progress of the delta region’s integrated development.

The delegation then took the high-speed railway to Hangzhou, where they visited the Hangzhou Public Service Center to see the provision of a one-stop service to process different kinds of applications from residents and enterprises.

The delegation also met CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee Secretary Che Jun to exchange views on issues relating to co-operation of the two places.