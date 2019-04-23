Bureau chiefs visit Hangzhou
Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip, Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang and Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau continued the duty visit to the Yangtze River Delta Region with lawmakers today.
They attended a seminar organised by the Shanghai Municipal Development & Reform Commission to learn about the latest progress of the delta region’s integrated development.
The delegation then took the high-speed railway to Hangzhou, where they visited the Hangzhou Public Service Center to see the provision of a one-stop service to process different kinds of applications from residents and enterprises.
The delegation also met CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee Secretary Che Jun to exchange views on issues relating to co-operation of the two places.