Sports park construction starts

Chief Executive Carrie Lam

I am delighted to be here today for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kai Tak Sports Park. Together we are witnessing an important milestone in the delivery of the largest multi-purpose sports venue in Hong Kong. This Kai Tak Sports Park is the Government's most significant investment in sports infrastructure in recent years. When completed, it will play an important role in realising our sports development policy in terms of attracting major international sports events, supporting our elite athletes and promoting community sports. Like every one of us here, I am looking forward to the early completion of this new Hong Kong sports flagship and another significant landmark of our city. I wish the design and construction team every success in taking forward this major project and delivering this project on time and within budget.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam gave these remarks at the Kai Tak Sports Park groundbreaking ceremony on April 23.