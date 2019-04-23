HK, Henan sign cultural pact

Hong Kong today signed a letter of intent with Henan to strengthen cultural exchange and collaboration between the two places and facilitate their sharing of resources.

Director of Leisure & Cultural Services Michelle Li signed the agreement with Henan Provincial Administration of Cultural Heritage Director Tian Kai.

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department's pact with the Henan Provincial Administration of Cultural Heritage will strengthen collaboration in organising new exhibitions and enhance communication among museum professionals of both sides over the next five years.

They will enhance collaboration in exchange and training on heritage conservation and formulate co-operation plans to promote research and education on antiquity studies.

Both sides will also work closer together to create synergy by exchanging information on co-organising major exhibitions with foreign museums.