Bureau heads see Shanghai dev't

The delegation visits the Zhangjiang Science City in the Pudong New Area to learn about its innovation and technology projects.

Mr Nip (first left), Mr Yang (front row, second right), Mr Lau (front row, third right) and lawmakers interact with the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s artificially intelligent robotic staff “Zhenzhen”.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip (fourth left), Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang (second left), Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau (second right) and lawmakers visit the Shanghai Stock Exchange to learn about the financial industry development in Shanghai.

Three bureau heads today visited a number of innovation and technology bases and financial institutions in Shanghai to learn about the city’s development.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip, Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang and Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau continued the Legislative Council joint-Panel duty visit to the Yangtze River Delta Region’s major cities.

They visited Zhangjiang Science Park in Pudong New Area in the morning to learn about the development of the integrated national science and technology centre and its innovation and technology projects.

The delegation also toured the National Center for Protein Science Shanghai, an important national-level scientific research facility in the science park.

They then paid a visit to the Shanghai Stock Exchange to get updates on the development of the newly launched Science & Technology Innovation Board and Chinese Depository Receipt.

The delegation also met Hong Kong people living, working and studying in Shanghai. They then visited Chang Yang Valley, an innovation and startup hub revitalised from a textile factory, and toured the West Bund Xuhui Waterfront, a cultural landmark project in Shanghai, to stay updated on the city's planning on cultural conservation.

In the evening, the delegation met Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong to discuss co-operation between Hong Kong and Shanghai.

They also took a boat trip along Huangpu River to get first-hand knowledge of the development along the riverbank and to enhance their understanding on Shanghai's tourism industry.