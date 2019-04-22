Red travel alert issued on Sri Lanka

The Government issued the Red Outbound Travel Alert today on Sri Lanka due to the latest situation there.

It said Hong Kong people should avoid non-essential travel to the country, while those who are already there should monitor the situation, exercise caution, attend to personal safety and avoid large gatherings.

Hong Kong residents who need assistance can call the Immigration Department at (852) 1868 or the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka at (94) 11-2676033.

The Security Bureau will closely monitor the situation and will issue updates through the media and the bureau's mobile app and webpage.

Hong Kong people can use the Immigration Department’s online Registration of Outbound Travel Information service to register their contact details and itinerary when outside Hong Kong. The department will disseminate information through SMS when necessary.