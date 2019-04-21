Bureau heads start Shanghai visit

Mr Nip (second right), Mr Yang (first right) and Mr Lau (third right) visit Fudan University and chat with Hong Kong students studying there.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip (second row, fifth right), Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang (second row, first right) and Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau (front row, fourth left) take a group photo with lawmakers at Hong Kong International Airport before departure.

Three bureau heads started their visit to Shanghai with legislators today.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip, Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang and Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau, together with Under Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Bernard Chan, joined the Legislative Council joint-Panel duty visit to the Yangtze River Delta Region’s major cities.

In Shanghai, the delegation visited a commercial aircraft manufacturing enterprise to learn about the production of Mainland-made aircraft and the development of the industry.

The delegation also visited Fudan University where they met its management staff, professors and Hong Kong students studying there to exchange views on various issues relating to talent nurturing, including STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education.

Sixteen universities from Shanghai and Hong Kong established the Shanghai Hong Kong University Alliance last year to foster exchanges and co-operation in higher education between the two places.

The delegation will continue their Shanghai visit tomorrow.