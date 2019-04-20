Sunset clause unacceptable

The Government will not accept a sunset clause for its proposed extradition law amendment, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today.

Mrs Lam was responding to reporters' questions on a proposal by some lawmakers to include such a clause in the amendment to handle the Taiwan homicide case only.

She reiterated there are two purposes of amending the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance and the Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Ordinance.

The Government not only wants to resolve the Taiwan case, but also improve the existing arrangements for the return or the surrender of fugitive offenders, Mrs Lam said.

She added that opponents of the proposed law amendment who say it should not include the Mainland are biased.

Regarding the Bills Committee on Fugitive Offenders & Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill meeting held on Wednesday, Mrs Lam said the Government was disappointed it had taken two hours to hold the meeting without a chairman even being appointed.

She also expressed hope that the next committee meeting on April 30 can run smoothly.