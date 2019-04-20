Bureau heads to join LegCo visit

Three senior officials will visit Shanghai and Hangzhou from April 21 to 24 with legislators.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip, Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang and Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau will join the Legislative Council joint-Panel’s duty visit to the two major cities of the Yangtze River Delta Region.

Under Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Bernard Chan will also attend.

They will tour the latest developments of Shanghai and Hangzhou in areas such as innovation and technology, economy and finance, culture and conservation, education and tourism and learn about the integrated development of the region.

They will also meet provincial and municipal officials as well as Hong Kong people living, working and studying there.

After the visit, Mr Nip and Mr Yang will depart for Beijing to attend the 2nd Belt & Road Forum for International Cooperation, while Mr Lau will return to Hong Kong.