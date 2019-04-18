SJ visits Vienna

Ms Cheng (left) chats with guests at the Vis Moot reception.

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng calls on Chinese Ambassador to Austria Li Xiaosi.

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng met Secretary General of the Federal Ministry of Constitutional Affairs, Reforms, Deregulation & Justice of Austria Christian Pilnacek before concluding her visit to Vienna today.

Ms Cheng gave Mr Pilnacek an update on Hong Kong's legal developments and both sides explored collaboration opportunities.

She also visited the Vienna International Arbitral Centre to meet the centre’s president Gunther Horvath and its vice president Nikolaus Pitkowitz who were briefed on the latest developments of arbitration in Hong Kong.

Ms Cheng outlined the advantages brought about by the signing of the Arrangement Concerning Mutual Assistance in Court-ordered Interim Measures in Aid of Arbitral Proceedings by the Courts of the Mainland & of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Ms Cheng then paid a courtesy call on the Permanent Representative and Ambassador Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary of China to United Nations & other International Organizations in Vienna Wang Qun.

She attended the 26th Vis Moot Final as a judge for the final round. Vis Moot is an international moot court competition to foster the study of international commercial law and arbitration for the resolution of international business disputes.

Upon her arrival in Vienna yesterday, Ms Cheng met Secretary of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law Anna Joubin-Bret and called on the Chinese Ambassador to Austria Li Xiaosi.

She also delivered a speech at the Vis Moot reception.