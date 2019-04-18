Unemployment stays at 2.8%

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 2.8% in January-March, unchanged from the December 2018-February 2019 period, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

The underemployment rate remained unchanged at 1%.

Total employment fell by 6,300 to 3,860,400 while the labour force increased by 1,600 to 3,970,800.

The number of unemployed people rose by 7,900 to 110,400 and the number of underemployed people decreased by 1,400 to 38,900.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong said compared with a year earlier, the unemployment situation in many major service sectors improved, notably in the retail, accommodation and food services sector on the back of sustained expansion in inbound tourism.

"The labour market is expected to remain largely stable in the near term. The Government will stay vigilant to how the evolving external uncertainties will affect the labour market going forward."