HK to participate in Belt-Road forum

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will lead a high-level Hong Kong Special Administrative Region delegation to the second Belt & Road Forum for International Cooperation that will be held in Beijing from April 25 to 27.

The forum will open up discussion on development policy co-ordination, infrastructure connectivity, sustainable development and other topics of common interest.

Twelve thematic forums will be held including those focusing on policy, infrastructure, trade and regional co-operation.

The Hong Kong delegation comprises senior government officials and representatives from numerous sectors.

Mrs Lam said Hong Kong's participation in the forum will enhance its role and position as the prime platform and a key link for the Belt & Road Initiative, and foster integration into the overall development of the country.

She will deliver the opening keynote address at the sub-forums on financial connectivity and regional cooperation.