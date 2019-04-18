CE to visit Beijing

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will visit Beijing from April 24 to 29 to attend the second Belt & Road Forum for International Cooperation and the 2019 Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition.

The forum’s theme this year is "Belt & Road Cooperation, Shaping a Brighter Shared Future".

Mrs Lam will lead a delegation comprising members from the political, business, professional services and innovation and technology sectors, as well as academics and people involved in public and community service.

She will deliver opening keynote addresses for thematic forums on financial connectivity and regional co-operation on April 25, and will attend the forum’s opening ceremony and a high-level meeting on April 26.

She will also visit the All-China Women's Federation on April 27 and exchange views with relevant leaders.

The Chief Executive will depart for Yanqing district on April 28 to attend the opening ceremony of the 2019 Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition.

During her absence, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will be Acting Chief Executive.