Group ban report released

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today released to the public the report she submitted to the Central People's Government (CPG) on the prohibition of the operation of the Hong Kong National Party by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.

The report was submitted to the CPG on April 16 and its content includes the case background and summary of the process.

The CPG issued a letter to the Chief Executive on February 26 in support of the HKSAR Government’s actions to prohibit the operation of the Hong Kong National Party in accordance with the law.

It also requested the Chief Executive to submit a report on the matter.

Upon the Department of Justice’s advice, the report released to the public contains the main body of the report to avoid affecting any possible future legal proceedings.

