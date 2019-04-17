CE meets PLA garrison chief

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (right) meets Commander-in-chief of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Hong Kong Garrison Major General Chen Daoxiang at Government House.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met Commander-in-chief of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Hong Kong Garrison Major General Chen Daoxiang at Government House today.

Secretary for Security John Lee was also present.

Mrs Lam welcomed Major General Chen's assumption of office in Hong Kong this month.

She said the Hong Kong Garrison has been performing its functions and responsibilities in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in strict accordance with the Basic Law, the Law of the People's Republic of China on the Garrisoning of the HKSAR and other relevant laws, serving as a solid backup for maintaining the long-term prosperity and stability of the HKSAR.

The Chief Executive said the Hong Kong Garrison has always been well-disciplined and law-abiding.

It also actively participates in community and charitable activities and organises activities such as open days for its military sites and summer camps for youths, she added.

Mrs Lam said she believes the Hong Kong Garrison under the leadership of Major General Chen will continue to uphold its excellent tradition and contribution to the HKSAR.