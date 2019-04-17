Gov’t supports blood donation

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung (centre) and Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan (second right) visit a blood donation vehicle to encourage government employees to donate blood.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung and Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan today encouraged government employees to donate blood to save lives.

Mr Cheung and Prof Chan visited a vehicle donated by the Lions Clubs to the Hong Kong Red Cross Blood Transfusion Service (BTS), parked at the Central Government Offices, to show the Government’s full support for blood donation.

“Since there is no substitute for blood and the shelf life of blood is limited, the BTS needs donors to donate on a continuous basis in order to provide blood supply for transfusions for needy patients," Mr Cheung said.

"The total attending number of donors only accounted for 2.7% of the population within the blood donation age bracket in 2018. In view of the ageing population, we wish to appeal to more people to become regular donors."

The blood donation vehicle will visit housing estates, schools, community centres and parks in the coming months.

The public can also make blood donation appointments online.