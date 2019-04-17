Rational debate on fugitive bill urged

Secretary for Security John Lee called on lawmakers to discuss the extradition law amendments rationally.

The Bills Committee on Fugitive Offenders & Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2019 held its first meeting today.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Mr Lee expressed disappointment over the slow progress of the meeting.

“I am extremely disappointed and I regret that it has taken two hours for the Bills Committee to hold a meeting without even appointing a chairman. In my memory, it hasn’t happened before.

“The Government is very serious about this proposal because there is an urgency of this matter.”

Mr Lee said the suspect involved in the Taiwan murder case has pleaded guilty to the charges of money laundering in Hong Kong and the court will mention the case again on April 29.

The Government hopes the amendment bill can be passed as soon as possible to provide a legal basis to deal with the case, he added.

“We urge every member of the Bills Committee to allow a rational discussion at the Bills Committee, so that views will be heard and explanations can be given for the final decision by the Legislative Council.”

Mr Lee warned similar cases could happen again so an effective and feasible system for the extradition of fugitive offenders needs to be established.