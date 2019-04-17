HK scoops gold at exhibition

The Hong Kong delegation was awarded with 57 gold medals, 51 silver medals, nine bronze medals and nine special awards at the 47th International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva in Switzerland.

Hong Kong once again won the top Grand Prize at the exhibition.

The delegation of more than 100 participants exhibited more than 100 projects this year.

The Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office in Berlin (HKETO Berlin) together with the Hong Kong Federation of Invention & Innovation hosted a reception for the exhibition on April 12.

Speaking at the reception, Director of HKETO Berlin Bill Li emphasised the city's strength as an innovation and technology hub. He also highlighted the most recent government policies to further transform Hong Kong into a knowledge-based economy.