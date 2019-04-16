SJ visits The Hague

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng (right) meets Secretary-General of The Hague Academy of International Law Prof Jean-Marc Thouvenin (left) in The Hague.

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng started her visit to The Hague by meeting judges from the International Court of Justice, government officials and representatives from different international organisations.

At the court, Ms Cheng first called on Judge Peter Tomka.

She introduced the legal system in Hong Kong and the work of the Department of Justice, adding that the "one country, two systems" principle has been fully and successfully implemented and the rule of law has been upheld since Hong Kong's return to the Motherland.

Judge Tomka was glad to learn about the judicial independence and sound legal system in Hong Kong as well as the development of Hong Kong as an international arbitration centre.

Ms Cheng then proceeded to The Hague Academy of International Law and met Secretary-General Prof Jean-Marc Thouvenin to exchange views on capacity building in international law and explore collaboration opportunities.

She also visited The Hague Conference on Private International Law and met Secretary General Christophe Bernasconi to exchange views on international legal co-operation and explore further opportunities of collaboration on the legal side through its Asia Pacific Regional Office in Hong Kong.

Ms Cheng will later stop by the Permanent Court of Arbitration and the International Council for Commercial Arbitration.

She will also call on Charge d'Affaires a.i. of the Chinese Embassy in the Netherlands Chen Ribiao.