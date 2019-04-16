CE meets Taiwanese politician

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met People First Party Chairman James Soong at Government House today.

Mrs Lam welcomed Mr Soong's visit to Hong Kong, which is the first stop of his trip to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area cities.

She said the bay area is one of the most open and economically vibrant regions of China with great development potential and will bring about immense opportunities.

Pointing out that Hong Kong is one of the core cities of the bay area and will play an active role in its development, she said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is committed to promoting the development of financial, commercial and trading, logistics and professional services as well as advancing innovation and technology and establishing Hong Kong as the centre for international legal and dispute resolution services in the Asia-Pacific region.

She encouraged Taiwan enterprises to use Hong Kong as a platform to explore business opportunities in the bay area.