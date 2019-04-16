Doctor shortage talks welcomed

The Government welcomes the Medical Council’s plan to re-discuss ways to attract more overseas doctors to practise in Hong Kong, Chief Executive Carrie Lam says.

Speaking ahead of the Executive Council meeting this morning, Mrs Lam expressed disappointment and regret over the council’s earlier veto of proposals to relax the internship requirement of non-locally trained specialist doctors.

However, she welcomed the council’s move to discuss the issue again.

Mrs Lam hoped a consensus could be reached by the council on a more lenient arrangement for overseas doctors working in public hospitals under limited registration to become fully registered.

Noting that relaxing the internship arrangement alone cannot solve the doctor shortage, the Chief Executive said the Government is willing to explore various options with different sectors to alleviate the situation.

The Government hopes there will be more locally trained doctors and has asked the University Grants Committee to increase the number of doctor training places, Mrs Lam added.