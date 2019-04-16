Measures a boon to film industry

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today said the Government is responsive to the aspirations of the Hong Kong film industry.

Ahead of an Executive Council meeting today, Mrs Lam said she conveyed to relevant Mainland authorities the request of the local film industry to relax requirements on Mainland-Hong Kong co-productions and the access of locally-made movies to the Mainland market.

“About the film industry, the five measures that I have announced with the support of the Central Authorities are outstanding aspirations of the local film industry.

“So we are responding to their aspirations and now managed to get the support of the Central Authorities.”

The five relaxation measures include removing the restriction on the number of Hong Kong people participating in Mainland film productions.

The limit on the percentage of Hong Kong artistes and the requirement of Mainland-related plots in films jointly produced by the two places will also be lifted.

The Chief Executive added Hong Kong is proud of its freedom of expression and welcomed filmmakers to make use of this freedom to produce a diverse range of movies.

“But if these movies have to be screened or made in another jurisdiction, then of course they have to follow the rules and regulations of that jurisdiction.”

Mrs Lam noted a film industry delegation, accompanied by representatives of the Commerce & Economic Development Bureau, will visit Beijing on April 17 to meet relevant authorities.