Film industry to be bolstered

The Government today welcomed the Central authorities’ five relaxation measures to further facilitate the entry of Hong Kong films and film practitioners into the Mainland market.

The measures include removing the restriction on the number of Hong Kong people participating in Mainland film productions, and lifting the limit on the percentage of Hong Kong artistes and requirement of Mainland-related plots in films jointly produced by the two places.

Fees for establishing co-production projects will be waived, and Hong Kong films and film practitioners will also be allowed to participate in Mainland film festivals.

Moreover, Hong Kong film companies will be allowed to apply for incentives for distributing and promoting outstanding Mainland motion pictures and Mainland-Hong Kong co-productions in Hong Kong, Macau and overseas.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau said the measures would further enhance the flexibility of producing Mainland-Hong Kong co-productions and reduce production costs.

"With a wealth of talent who are flexible and of global vision, there is huge potential for the Hong Kong film industry to further develop in the Mainland market.

“I hope that the film industry will tap the new measures, while continuing to leverage existing advantages, to expand Mainland and overseas markets and further promote the brand of Hong Kong Films.”

The Commerce & Economic Development Bureau will follow up with relevant Central authorities on the details for early implementation of the new measures, he added.

The Hong Kong Film Development Council welcomed the five measures. Its Chairman Wilfred Wong said the council will follow up with the Government and the industry on the implementation details.